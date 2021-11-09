Insider Buying: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Buys 24,150 Shares of Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,059. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.