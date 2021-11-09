Insider Buying: United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Director Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Director Russell Stokes purchased 100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.39 per share, for a total transaction of $19,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.96. 1,550,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,208,000. Tobam boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

