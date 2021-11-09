Insider Buying: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. 920,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $568.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,749,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

