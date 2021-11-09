Insider Selling: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Sells 30,312 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 296,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,411,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,060,000 after buying an additional 104,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after buying an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

