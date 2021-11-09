Insider Selling: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Sells 61,793 Shares of Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CCO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 2,915,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,373 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

