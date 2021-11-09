Insider Selling: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Sells 10,214 Shares of Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,810. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
