Insider Selling: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Sells 10,214 Shares of Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,810. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

