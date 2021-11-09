Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells 10,750 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $558,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $472,030.20.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 187,617 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

