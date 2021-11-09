Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Sells 12,733 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MYRG stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $112.37. 57,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,228. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.91.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MYR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in MYR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
