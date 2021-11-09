Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Sells 12,733 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $112.37. 57,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,228. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.91.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MYR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in MYR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

