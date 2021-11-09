Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 13,590 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $122.46. 240,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,847. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

