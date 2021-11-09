Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Sells 2,570 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SSTK stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 240,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,847. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,375,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 52.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after buying an additional 133,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

