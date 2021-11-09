Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells 2,697 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sherman Tuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00.

SMCI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.42. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

