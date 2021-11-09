InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

Several analysts have commented on IIPZF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IIPZF stock remained flat at $$14.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.30. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

