Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 9th (ALKS, BALY, BAND, BEAM, FIVN, GOSS, IDEA, IHG, NVRO, ONEM)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 9th:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $154.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $117.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $208.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $147.00 to $128.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $250.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

