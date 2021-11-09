Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 9th (ALKS, BALY, BAND, BEAM, FIVN, GOSS, IDEA, IHG, NVRO, ONEM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 9th:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $154.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $117.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $208.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $147.00 to $128.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $250.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

