Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Li Auto (LI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI):

11/2/2021 – Li Auto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

10/28/2021 – Li Auto is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Li Auto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

10/19/2021 – Li Auto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

10/14/2021 – Li Auto is now covered by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Li Auto is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock.

LI stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,926,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,441,718. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Get Li Auto Inc alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,325 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,310,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,910 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,580,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.