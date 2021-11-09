iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,196 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.40% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.

ILF opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

