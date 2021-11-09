iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

