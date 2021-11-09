iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

