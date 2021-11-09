John Forrester Sells 10,000 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 1,008,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

