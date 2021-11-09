Jonathan Oringer Sells 16,322 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,847. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.