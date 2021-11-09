KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of KBR opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. KBR has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in KBR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after acquiring an additional 414,453 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in KBR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 267,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in KBR by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after acquiring an additional 446,866 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

