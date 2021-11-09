KeyCorp Comments on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $105.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

