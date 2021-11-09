KeyCorp Comments on Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $822.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 24.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 347.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 166,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 129,400 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

