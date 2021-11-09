KUN (KUN) Price Hits $27.35

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.35 or 0.00040585 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $54,691.59 and $2,360.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00075843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00100452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,312.59 or 0.99900199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.96 or 0.07028747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020376 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

