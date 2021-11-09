Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,063. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

