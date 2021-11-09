Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.88. 95,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,916. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

