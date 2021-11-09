Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.34 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.34 million and $243,951.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00002820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.04 or 0.00394836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

