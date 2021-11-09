Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAD stock opened at $329.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.71. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.78 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.56.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

