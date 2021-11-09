LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of LivePerson worth $27,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.