Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Reaches $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,441.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.23 or 0.07071653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.33 or 0.00396395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $706.58 or 0.01047699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00091965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.86 or 0.00426831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.00275922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00219692 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

