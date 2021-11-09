MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $92,512.60 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $92,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.17. 329,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $150,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

