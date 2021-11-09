Marlin Market Cap Reaches $74.23 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $74.23 million and approximately $66.10 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00075843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00100452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,312.59 or 0.99900199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.96 or 0.07028747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

