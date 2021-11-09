Meme Price Reaches $409.51 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.36 or 0.00350460 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004327 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004768 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

