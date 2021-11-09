Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

