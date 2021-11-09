Michael Cotoia Sells 16,466 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,690,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40.
Shares of TTGT traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.35. 212,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,087. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $106.07.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in TechTarget by 52.0% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.