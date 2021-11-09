Michael Cotoia Sells 16,466 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,690,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40.

Shares of TTGT traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.35. 212,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,087. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $106.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in TechTarget by 52.0% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

