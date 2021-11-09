Michael Cotoia Sells 33,784 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,690,728.88.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

