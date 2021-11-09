Michael Cotoia Sells 33,784 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 8th, Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,690,728.88.
Shares of TTGT stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
