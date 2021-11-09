Michael Scott Sarner Acquires 3,355 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CSWC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. 111,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,096. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.