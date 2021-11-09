Mirrored Microsoft Price Tops $338.98 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $24.89 million and approximately $25,097.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for about $338.98 or 0.00502961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00075585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00079110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00100591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,161.03 or 0.99651252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,736.36 or 0.07027657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020371 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 73,433 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

