Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.26. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

