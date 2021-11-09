Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. 234,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26. Model N has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.