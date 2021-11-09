Modern Investment Coin Price Tops $0.0893 on Major Exchanges (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0893 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $887,337.88 and approximately $1,232.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00088164 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 379.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000100 BTC.

