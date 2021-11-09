Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Purchases $62,460.00 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.24. 4,258,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,654. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,227,000 after buying an additional 23,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.