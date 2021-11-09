MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Down 2.9% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,999.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001143 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.69 or 0.00386894 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 135.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 237,746,138 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.