Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Sells $1,365,964.16 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,365,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nasym Afsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Nasym Afsari sold 18,781 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $1,128,925.91.

On Friday, September 17th, Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $348,940.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,805,717.28.

Shares of MEG traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $77.06. 183,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

