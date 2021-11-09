MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. Buys 25,000 Shares

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MultiPlan stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,761,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -24.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

MPLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.