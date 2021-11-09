National Bank Financial Comments on Extendicare Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Extendicare in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXE. Laurentian decreased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.39.

EXE opened at C$7.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$652.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.36 and a 12-month high of C$8.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.33%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.