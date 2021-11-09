New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.50% of New Residential Investment worth $73,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 798,219 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 134,455 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

