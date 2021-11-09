New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of New York Community Bancorp worth $27,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.