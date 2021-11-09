NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 164.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.95% of NexGen Energy worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 426,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 2,088,368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,011,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NexGen Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,863,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 87,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 419,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

