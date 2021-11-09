Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Cytokinetics worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,093,922.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,538 shares of company stock worth $5,671,845. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

