Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Ichor worth $17,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICHR opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

